‘Main Mulayam Singh’ coming in Telugu

The biographical movie of political stalwart Mulayam Singh Yadav will soon be dubbed for Telugu audiences. A special screening was held recently at Prasad Labs in the city. Producer Meena Sethi Mondal, director of the film Suvendu Raj Ghosh, actor Amyth Sethi who played the role of Mulayam, were felicitated after the film screening.

The special screening was facilitated by Guvvala Bharat Kumar and Kottakurma Sivakumar who produced it jointly under the banner Loshi Entertainments.The engrossing on-screen tale traces the journey of the political leader and the life events after he took the reins of Uttar Pradesh.

TRS leaders S Venugopala Chary, corporator Bonthu Sridevi Yadav, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Ghazal Srinivas, former IPS Gopinath Reddy, filmmaker Dasaradh, film producer Tummalapalli Rama Satyanarayana were among several personalities present during the event.

