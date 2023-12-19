“Don’t be too loud, wear decent clothes,” say Hyderabad Cops issuing New Year celebration guidelines

Hyderabad CP underscored the importance of ensuring decency of apparels, strict surveillance on use of drugs or other narcotic substances and measures to prevent driving vehicles in inebriated condition

Hyderabad: Ensure decency of apparel, dance acts, gestures, words and also ensure there is no obscenity and nudity in performances. These among others happen to be the guidelines issued by city police to the organisers of New Year eve celebrations.

The guidelines issued by the city police commissioner, K Sreenivasa Reddy on Tuesday underscore the importance of ensuring decency of apparels, strict surveillance on use of drugs or other narcotic substances and measures to prevent driving vehicles in inebriated condition.

“Legal action will be initiated if the managements fail to prevent the availability or consumption of drugs in the premises as it would lead to their culpability as well. Special attention should be on parking areas and other places where drugs are clandestinely sold,” said the Commissioner.

The organizers were told to maintain the sound levels below 45 decibels, fix surveillance cameras with recording facility to monitor the events and appoint adequate security guards for security access and traffic management.

In their bid to curb drunk driving, the police said that it is the responsibility of the management of pubs/bars to make necessary arrangements to provide drivers/cabs to the customers who are in drunken state.

The managements of three stars and above hotels, clubs and bars and restaurants/pubs conducting events/programmes up to 1 am (midnight) should apply to the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad for grant of permission well in advance.