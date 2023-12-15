Popular Telugu YouTuber arrested by Hyderabad police for alleged rape and fraud

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:12 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu YouTuber, Chandoo Sai alias Chandrashekhar Sai Kiran was arrested by the Narsingi police on charges of raping and cheating a woman after promising to marry her.

Chandoo Sai, recognised for his ‘Pakkinti Kurradu’ videos and ‘Dhagad’ web series, had on April 25, 2021, on the occasion of his birthday, allegedly invited the girl to his house and raped her with a promise of marrying her.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the Narsingi police have registered a case against Chandoo Sai, accusing him of rape and cheating under sections of 420 and 376 (2) (n) IPC and the SC /ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Four other persons including Chandoo Sai’s parents were also booked for their involvement. They are currently absconding, authorities said.

Chandoo Sai was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.