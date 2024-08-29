Major Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary celebrated in Mancherial

Addressing the students, Mancherial Collector Deepak said that sports play a vital role in improving memory power, besides offering physical fitness and mental recreation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 07:28 PM

Collector Kumar Deepak addresses students of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Mancherial on Thursday

Mancherial: Collector Kumar Deepak said that the government was promoting sports, while developing the sector. He was speaking at a programme held to mark renowned hockey player Major Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary on the premises of Kendriya Vidyalaya here on Thursday.

Addressing the students, Deepak said that sports play a vital role in improving memory power, besides offering physical fitness and mental recreation. He stated that one could develop leadership quality by taking up sports. He opined that both victory and defeat were part and parcel of games. He asked them to show sportiveness in life.

Recalling that two students from the school shined in a national-level kho-kho competition, the Collector told the students to excel in sports and to bring recognition to the institution.

Principal of the school and teachers were present.