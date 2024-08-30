Fire breaks out due to gas pipeline leakage in Jeedimetla

On being alerted, technicians from Bhagyanagar Gas Limited and personnel from the Fire Department and local police rushed to the spot

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 August 2024, 11:46 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A fire broke out when an underground gas pipeline at Ramreddy Nagar in Jeedimetla industrial area leaked early on Friday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

As per available information, damage in the underground gas pipeline caused a small fire to break out. On being alerted, technicians from Bhagyanagar Gas Limited and personnel from the Fire Department and local police rushed to the spot.

Two fire engines reached the spot and doused the flames. The gas technicians took up repairs.