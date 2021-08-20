Make a splash with kayaking at Kotpally

Hyderabad: If you are done with trekking at Anantagiri hills and have some time, head south for the Kotpally reservoir, just 12 km from the giant Nandi on the hillocks. The reservoir is now turning into a major tourist attraction, thanks to kayaking introduced here by the Forest Department.

The road is under construction, but it is not difficult to drive. We hit a block near a kirana store. “Seeda 6 km, Dharur Chowrasta, Right 6 km,” yells the store owner even as we utter just Kotpally. Driving further, you see more vehicles plying on the road, which later bifurcates with the left one taking you to the expansive reservoir and the right one to kayaking. The puddle-filled mud road has a barrier where you pay for the parking.

The biggest attractions are the kayaks. A single-seater is rented out for Rs 200 and a twin-seater for Rs 300 for a 30-minute ride. Each rover is given a life jacket, and there are guards in the shallow water as well as on the kayaks, pushing you to be within safe limits. The place is particularly popular among youngsters.

In between the whistles for going off-limits, you hear the boatmen belting out instructions to steer the kayak. There is nothing to be afraid of — it does not sink, there is a life jacket, there are lifeguards. In case you get sapped out, there is help from the staff. They throw a rope onto the kayak for you to hold and they will steer to safety. You don’t have to be a pro.

“We have to coordinate the paddling otherwise we will waste our energy,” said K Varshika, who shared the kayak with her friend Likitha.

There are several makeshift stalls offering piping-hot Maggi noodles, egg, chicken kebab, tea, and a few more. It is open all days till 6 pm. The crowd is thin on weekdays, but the place is as busy as it can get on weekends. Those above 80 kg will have to be lucky to convince the staff to give a kayak to them. Also, kids below ten years are not allowed.

The water, the sun, and the kayaks present a good opportunity for the shutterbugs too to hone their visual story skills.

The fun does not end here. Just on the other side is a bridge connecting the other end. On one side, there is fencing ensuring that people stay on the shallow side. There is a platform-like structure on which people walk, pose and click too.

Occasionally, you see a few people acquainted with the terrain, riding their two-wheelers, notwithstanding the more-than-knee-deep water levels. The surroundings also house many winged friends, attracting nature lovers and shutterbugs alike.

