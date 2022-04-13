Make arrangements for paddy procurement: Jagadish urges officials

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy was speaking at a meeting held with officials of erstwhile Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri Bhongir districts in Nalgonda on Wedsnesday

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday asked the elected representatives and Rythu Bandhu Samithi members to cooperate with the officials for purchase of paddy from the farmers through paddy procurement centres.

Holding a meeting with the officials, DCCB and Rythu Bandhu Samithi members of of Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhongir and Suryappet district held in Udhyaditya Bhavan here, Jagadish Reddy said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken the decision to procure the paddy of Yasangi crop season to protect the interests of the farmers. He pointed out that the Centre has taken a decision not to procure parboiled rice from the State for Yasangi crop season. The State government would procure the every grain of paddy, he added. He directed the State government to make arrangements for procurement of the paddy from the farmers.

He said that the State government has brought earlier glory to agriculture by overcoming all odds after formation of separate Telangana state. Improved irrigation facility, 24 hours free power to agricultural pump sets and Rythu Bandhu have changed the lives of farmers in the state, he added. The state government has been earmarking 60 percent of funds in the budget for agriculture sector. Telangana state stood in top in paddy production in the country for the last two years by recording three crore metric tons of paddy.

Stating that the leaders of a political party provoked the farmers to take up cultivation of paddy even though decision of the Centre not to procure the crop, he said that cultivation of parboiled verity paddy was taken up by the farmers in 20 lakhs acres due to their act. He reminded that the Chief Minister has suggested the farmers to switch over to cultivation of alternative crop in view of the conspiracies of the Centre.

Reminding that erstwhile Nalgonda district stood in paddy production in the state, he made it clear that over 14.5 lakhs estimated metric tons of paddy would be purchased from the farmers through 934 paddy procurement centres. He also instructed the police officials to take measures not allow the farmers from neighbouring state to bring their paddy to the district for sale.

Paddy procurement centres to be opened in two days

Nalgonda district Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil said that paddy purchasing centres would be opened in the district in two days. Required moisture measuring machines, tarpaulin covers and weighting machines would be provided to the paddy procurement centres in the district.

Yadadri-Bhongir district collector Pamela Sathpathi said that arrangements would be made for procurement of three lakhs metric tons of paddy through 280 paddy procurement centres. She said that required 75 lakh gunny bags would be made available for the purpose.

MLAs Gongidi Sunitha, Kancherla Bhupal Reddy, Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Gadari Kishore, Bollam Mallaiah Yadav and Nomula Bhagath were also attended the meeting.

