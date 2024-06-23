Jagadish Reddy served notice by Justice Narasimha Reddy Commission

"I will provide all the information I have to the Electricity Commission and expose the mistakes of those who testified," the former Energy Minister said.

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and former Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy was served a notice by the Justice L Narasimha Reddy Commission asking for his opinion on various testimonies in connection with the commission’s inquiry into the power sector deals in the State.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here on Sunday, Jagadish Reddy demanded that for a comprehensive investigation, the commission which served notices to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, and others including himself, should also question everyone involved, including former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and the electricity officials of Chhattisgarh. He questioned whether the National Green Tribunal (NGT) would be questioned, since it had given a stay on the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) orders.

The former Minister criticised Commission chairman Justice Narasimha Reddy for publicly claiming a loss of Rs.6,000 crore due to decisions of the previous BRS government, without thorough investigation. “The person who provided this information also should be questioned,” he asserted. He charged the commission of supporting the State government through selective leaks and demanded a thorough inquiry into all the issues raised by the BRS. If the commission cannot address these issues, he suggested that Justice Narasimha Reddy should consider stepping down as chairman.

Labeling the Congress government as fraudulent, Jagadish Reddy said it had failed to fulfill its electoral promises. He disapproved the Cabinet sub-committee on Rythu Bharosa farm investment assistance as a means to deceive farmers and insisted that at least the Rythu Bandhu financial aid of Rs.6,000 should be given to farmers immediately, as was done during the BRS regime. He slammed the Congress for not hiking social security pensions and failing to take up the waiver of electricity bills.

The BRS legislator also expressed concerns over the deterioration of the law and order situation in the State.