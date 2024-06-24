BRS leaders meet KCR, pledge allegiance

He asked them to be patient and work together to win back people's support.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 June 2024, 11:56 PM

Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Amid speculations about a few more legislators defecting to the Congress, several BRS MLAs, MLCs and elected representatives pledged their allegiance to the party and its president K Chandrashekhar Rao. Many of them called on the former Chief Minister at his residence in Erravelli village on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday and vowed to work for strengthening the party during the troubled times.

Former Minister and Suryapet MLA G Jagadish Reddy, MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, MLAs Kale Yadaiah, Kova Lakshmi, Anil Jadhav, MLCs Ch Venkatram Reddy, Bhanuprasad, former MLAs M Nageshwar Rao, Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, ZP Chairperson Gandra Jyoti, Sircilla Municipal chairman J Chakrapani, former chairman Guduru Praveen, and several councillors among others paid a courtesy visit.

They expressed their displeasure over some MLAs defecting to the ruling Congress. However, Chandrashekhar Rao is learnt to have asked them not to get disheartened by such desertions, pointing out that they were not new to the BRS which went through several ups and downs in its 24-year journey. He asked them to be patient and work together to win back people’s support.

He pointed out that people were already experiencing the absence of the BRS in the government due to increasing shortage of power and drinking water supply among others. It is learnt that the Leader of Opposition asked the party leaders at all levels to continue their efforts in bringing out people’s problems and fight for their redressal. He also discussed with them about plans to take up a complete overhaul of the party from the grassroot level.