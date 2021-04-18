Make Vemulawada hospital ready in a week: Collector

The Collector, along with Medical and Health department officials, inspected the ongoing works of the hospital in Vemulwada

Rajanna-Sircilla: District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar instructed officials and the executing contractor to make preparations for the inauguration of the 100-bed hospital being constructed in Vemulawada.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Bhaskar directed contractors and officials to ready the facility for inauguration by completing all the pending works.

He wanted the officials to arrange all the required equipment at the hospital by the end of next week and recruit required staff according to the government instructions.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Suman Mohan Rao and others were present.

