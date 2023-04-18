Malabar Gold and Diamonds signs up Alia Bhatt as its new brand ambassador

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Hyderabad: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally, has signed Indian actress Alia Bhatt as their new brand ambassador.

After making her debut in 2012, Alia Bhatt has now become the most sought-after actresses, with a score of blockbusters movies. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut in the movie, Heart of Stone, slated to be released soon.

The announcement came in the wake of the 30th anniversary of Malabar group, which began their operations in 1993. With an extensive retail network in India, UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore and the USA, the signing of Alia Bhatt as the brand ambassador will bring a new global outlook to the brand even as the company plans to explore new markets in the UK, Australia, Canada, South Africa, Egypt, Bangladesh, Turkey and New Zealand.

“I am delighted to be the face of a global brand such as Malabar Gold & Diamonds. Having witnessed first-hand their acceptance amongst Indians and Indian sub-continental audience, the immense success they have reaped abroad should be a source of great pride for us and I am humbled to be a part of the Malabar family. I look forward to working closely with them”, commented Alia Bhatt.

“We are very excited to welcome Alia Bhatt into the Malabar Family. Over the years, our brand ambassadors have played an instrumental role in elevating our brand’s status in the eyes of our customers and we are looking forward to taking Malabar Gold & Diamonds to new heights with Alia Bhatt as the face of the brand. Our goal is to be recognised as the World’s largest jewellery retailer,” commented Malabar Group Chairman, M.P. Ahammed.