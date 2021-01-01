Malaika Arora poses with Arjun Kapoor as she greets for New Year

Taking to Instagram, the 47-year-old star shared a picture with her boyfriend and Indian actor Arjun Kapoor. In the picture, the couple is seen embracing each other as they pose for the camera.

By | Published: 3:59 pm 4:04 pm

New Delhi: Bollywood star Malaika Arora treated fans with a picture featuring her with beau and Indian actor Arjun Kapoor, on Friday as she welcomed New Year.

Taking to Instagram, the 47-year-old star shared a picture with her boyfriend and Indian actor Arjun Kapoor. In the picture, the couple is seen embracing each other as they pose for the camera.

Arora is seen donning a metallic themed glinted jumpsuit that she complemented with a sleek bun, while her dark red lip tint graces her whole look. Whereas, Kapoor looks dashing in a casual open buttoned shirt, which he accessorised with a metallic pyramid pendant.

The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ star wrote, “It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new year ….. 2021 #eternallygrateful,” using red heart and folded hands emoticon in the caption.

The picture of the duo managed to gather more than one lakh likes within a few minutes of being posted. Several fans showered love for the two in the comments section. Indian actor Kriti Sanon also dropped a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes for the adorable snap.