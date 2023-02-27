Malayalam filmmaker Joseph Manu James passes away at 31

Published Date - 11:00 AM, Mon - 27 February 23

New Delhi: Malayalam filmmaker Joseph Manu James is no more.

He was reportedly undergoing treatment for hepatitis and unfortunately lost his life on February 24. He was 31.

His demise just a few days before the release of his debut film ‘Nancy Rani’.

Aju Varghese, who worked with Manu James in ‘Nancy Rani’, paid his heartfelt condolences after learning about his untimely demise.

“Gone too soon brother. Prayers,” Varghese wrote.

Ahaana Krishna, who starred in Manu James’ first film, too reacted to the news.

“Rest in peace Manu! This shouldn’t have happened to you,” she wrote on Instagram Story.

Manu debuted in the entertainment industry as a child actor. He worked as a child actor in the 2004 film ‘I am Curious’ directed by Sabu James. Manu James has also worked as an assistant director in Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi film industries. His funeral was held on Sunday. (ANI)