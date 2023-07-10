Malaysia: Rajnath Singh receives rousing welcome from Indian diaspora

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur with chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" echoing the skies.

By ANI Published Date - 12:06 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Kuala Lumpur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur with chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” echoing the skies.

He is on a three-day official visit to Malaysia from Sunday to deepen the defence cooperation between the two countries. The members of the Indian diaspora were seen chanting slogans and waving the tricolour upon Singh’s arrival in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Defence Minister also greeted the people with ‘namaste’ and shook hands with them.

Earlier on Sunday, the office of the Defence Ministry wrote, “Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh reached Kuala Lumpur on a three-day official visit to Malaysia. @hcikl” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Malaysian counterpart Dato’ Seri Mohamad Hasan will exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest. Singh will also call on Malaysia’s Prime Minister YB Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim.

“India and Malaysia have a common interest in peace and prosperity of the entire region. The two democracies have a robust and multifaceted relationship which has expanded into several strategic areas, including defence and security,” the Ministry of Defence statement said in a statement.

Both countries are committed to working under the vision of the enhanced strategic partnership established during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Malaysia in 2015, the statement said.

India and Malaysia share deep and warm relations. Recently in April, India and Malaysia agreed to settle trade in the Indian rupees, the Ministry of External Affairs announced.

The announcement came against the backdrop of ongoing official efforts to Safeguard Indian trade from the impact of the Ukraine crisis.

Earlier, this June, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan met with Malaysia’s Human Resources Minister V Sivakumar and they agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on opening all sectors to Indian workers in Malaysia.

Taking to Twitter, Muraleedharan stated, “Glad to meet Hon’ble Minister of Human Resources Malaysia H.E. @Sivatronoh in Kuala Lumpur Thanked the Minister & Malaysian government for opening all sectors to Indian workers at par with other foreign workers in Malaysia. Both agreed to expedite signing an MoU in this regard.”