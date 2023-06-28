| New Skywalk Projects In Defence Lands Of Hyderabad Ktr Proposal To Rajnath Singh

New Skywalk Projects In Defence Lands Of Hyderabad | KTR Proposal To Rajnath Singh

The government's proposed projects include the construction of elevated corridors, skywalks, and road expansions, all of which require Defence lands to be realized.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:09 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Hyderabad: Minister KT Rama Rao personally met with the Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, and submitted a representation, emphasizing the urgent need for the transfer. The government’s proposed projects include the construction of elevated corridors, skywalks, and road expansions, all of which require Defence lands to be realized.

Watch: