New Skywalk Projects In Defence Lands Of Hyderabad | KTR Proposal To Rajnath Singh

The government's proposed projects include the construction of elevated corridors, skywalks, and road expansions, all of which require Defence lands to be realized.

Hyderabad: Minister KT Rama Rao personally met with the Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, and submitted a representation, emphasizing the urgent need for the transfer. The government’s proposed projects include the construction of elevated corridors, skywalks, and road expansions, all of which require Defence lands to be realized.

