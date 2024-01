| Maldives India Row Remarks On Pm Modi Ministers Suspension Impact On Tourism Celebrity Responses

Maldives-India Row: Remarks On PM Modi, Ministers Suspension, Impact On Tourism, Celebrity Responses

Maldivian ministers suspended over derogatory remarks on PM Modi. Social media backlash led to EaseMyTrip suspending Maldives bookings.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 04:36 PM

Hyderabad: Maldivian ministers suspended over derogatory remarks on PM Modi. Social media backlash led to EaseMyTrip suspending Maldives bookings. #BoycottMaldives gains momentum, while celebrities endorse Indian islands, emphasizing historic ties and sparking impact on tourism and diplomacy.

Watch: