Thursday, May 16, 2024
Home | Hyderabad | Malkajgiri Corporator Reportedly Kidnapped From Office

Malkajgiri corporator reportedly kidnapped from office

While the corporator tried to resist them, he was bundled into the car and taken away.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 16 May 2024, 11:00 PM
Malkajgiri corporator reportedly kidnapped from office
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A group of persons had reportedly kidnapped Malkajgiri corporator V Shravan, while he was at his office on Thursday afternoon.

In a video captured by the surveillance cameras, around 10 persons came to the office of the corporator located in Malkajgiri and whisked him away in a SUV.

While the corporator tried to resist them, he was bundled into the car and taken away.

The family members had approached the police and filed a complaint about it.

According to local reports, some policemen had arrested and taken away the corporator in connection with a case. However, the Malkajgiri police said they don’t have any knowledge about it.

 

Related News

Latest News