Malkajgiri corporator reportedly kidnapped from office

While the corporator tried to resist them, he was bundled into the car and taken away.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 May 2024, 11:00 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A group of persons had reportedly kidnapped Malkajgiri corporator V Shravan, while he was at his office on Thursday afternoon.

In a video captured by the surveillance cameras, around 10 persons came to the office of the corporator located in Malkajgiri and whisked him away in a SUV.

While the corporator tried to resist them, he was bundled into the car and taken away.

The family members had approached the police and filed a complaint about it.

According to local reports, some policemen had arrested and taken away the corporator in connection with a case. However, the Malkajgiri police said they don’t have any knowledge about it.