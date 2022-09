Malladi Vishnu appointed as AP planning board vice-chairman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:12 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

An order from the government has been issued in this regard and he will enjoy the status of a Cabinet Minister during the two-year term An order from the government has been issued in this regard and he will enjoy the status of a Cabinet Minister during the two-year term

Amaravati: Vijayawada Central MLA and YSRCP leader Malladi Vishnu has been appointed as the Vice-Chairman of Andhra Pradesh state planning board.

An order from the government has been issued in this regard and he will enjoy the status of a Cabinet Minister during the two-year term.