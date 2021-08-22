Watch: Mallanna sagar reservoir completes trial run successfully

Hyderabad: Another milestone in the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, has been achieved. Mallanna Sagar, a major reservoir that is crucial in the lift irrigation project, started received water in the wee hours om Sunday. The authorities started trial run at Thukkapur and diverted water from the Kaleswaram canal into the reservoir.

As part of this, 8 heavy motors were installed at the pumphouse at Thukkapur of Thokkuta Mandal in Siddipet district. Water will be pumped from the Kaleswaram project to Malannasagar through five reservoirs. The project which has a storage capacity of 50 TMC, will store up to 10 TMC commencing from this year.

With the completion of Mallannasagar reservoir which is the largest in the Kaleswaram project, the erstwhile districts of Medak, Nalgonda and Nizamabad districts will receive assured irrigation water.

“With the Godavari River water reaching Malalaman sagar, we have realiseren dream of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and scores of people of this region. The Telangana government has proved that it can achieve greater heights through dedication and commitment as well as faith in its people,” Finance Minister T Harish Rao tweeted.

