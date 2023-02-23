‘Malli Malli’, a song from Akhil Akkineni’s first pan-India ‘film Agent’ is out now

Hyderabad: Young and dynamic hero Akhil Akkineni and stylish maker Surender Reddy’s pan-India project ‘Agent’ is gearing up for a release worldwide on April 28, as one of the biggest attractions in the summer season.

Meanwhile, promotions are on in full swing for the movie being made on a massive scale. Hiphop Thamizha scored the music and the makers released the first single ‘Malli Malli’ on Thursday. The song has been launched by Akhil through Twitter Space. For the first-time ever, the young hero interacted with fans in Twitter Spaces and launched the song in a unique way.

The song has already gained popularity with a promo version and the full version is a winner. There is a tinge of classicism to this foot-tapping number and the mild bass work is the highlight of the song. Hiphop Thamizha reinvents himself with a slow-yet-progressive number. He tries everything with this song and even adds English rap to make it more effective.

Surender Reddy is presenting Akhil in a never-seen-before avatar and character. Mammotty will be seen in a vital role.

Rasool Ellore is taking care of the camera work. The story for the movie was provided by Vakkantham Vamsi. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, National Award-winner Naveen Nooli is the editor while Avinash Kolla is the art director.

Ajay Sunkara, Pathi Deepa Reddy are the co-producers of the film, which will have a pan-India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.