Mallikarjun Kharge Or Rahul Gandhi: Shashi Tharoor Opts For The Next Prime Minister Of India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:38 AM, Wed - 18 October 23

Hyderabad: In a video discussion with professionals at the Way.com office inauguration in Technopark, Shashi Tharoor, a member of the Congress Working Committee, shared his thoughts on the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the potential for a shift in political leadership in India.

