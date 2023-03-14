Man arrested for killing wife in Hyderabad

A man who allegedly killed his wife suspecting an extramarital affair, was arrested by the Bahadurpura police, Hyderabad on Tuesday

According to DCP (South), P Sai Chaitanya, the suspect Tuljappa worked along with his wife Sony alias Anitha at a wine shop at Puranapul where another person Balaram also worked. Tuljappa suspected his wife was maintaining extramarital affair with Balaram and warned her against continuing it. However, the woman did not pay heed to her husband’s words.

On Friday night, Tuljappa and Anitha were at their makeshift hut near Puranapul Dargah. “Tuljappa went out to a belt shop where he consumed liquor and on returning to their hut, found Balaram there. While Balaram escaped from the place, the suspect beat his wife with a stick and later doused her in liquor and set her ablaze. she sustained serious burns and died,” said Sai Chaitanya.

The murder came to light the next morning. On a complaint made by Nenavath Gopal, a relative of Anitha, the police booked a case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC and arrested Tuljappa. He was produced before the court and remanded.

