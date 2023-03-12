Hyderabad: Husband kills wife on suspicious of extramarital affair

On Saturday evening, her body was found near Puranapul graveyard with serious injuries including burns on her body in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:01 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A woman was murdered allegedly by her husband following suspicion that she was having an extramarital affair with another man, at Bahadurpura on Saturday night.

Soni alias Anitha (40) lived at Mailardevpally and worked at a shop at Puranapul. She was married to Tuljappa around ten years ago. On Saturday evening, her body was found near Puranapul graveyard with serious injuries including burns on her body.

“The family members told us Tuljappa suspected that his wife was having an affair with another man. In a fit of rage, Tuljappa might have killed Anitha and left the body at the isolated spot,” said Bahadurpura Inspector, A Sudhakar.

The Bahadurpura police registered a case of murder and are investigating.