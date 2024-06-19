Man arrested in interstate drug racket bust in Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 June 2024, 07:26 PM

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force along with the Government Railway Police, Secunderabad, busted an interstate drug racket being operated from Odisha to Delhi and arrested a drug peddler on Wednesday. Officials seized 60 kg marijuana worth Rs 15 lakh.

The arrested suspect Dilip Kumar Nayak is a resident of Gajapati district of Odisha while the absconding suspects – Tapan from Odisha and Bijay from Delhi.

According to the police, the suspects procured marijuana from dealers in Odisha and were selling it to consumers in Delhi. They were smuggling the narcotic substance in trains.

Dilip Kumar took 60 kg at Gajapati forest area and the duo brought it to Ichapuram railway station. From there, they boarded Visakha Express upto Secunderabad, for handing it over to Bijay to further smuggle it to Delhi.

However, when they reached Secunderabad railway station, they were caught by the railway police.