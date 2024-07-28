Hyderabad: Elderly man found murdered at Begum Bazaar shop

The victim Hakeem (70), a resident of Moghalpura ran a battery repairs shop at Feelkhana Begum Bazaar.
Hyderabad: An elderly man was found murdered at his shop at Begum Bazaar on Sunday morning.
The victim Hakeem (70), a resident of Moghalpura ran a battery repairs shop at Feelkhana Begum Bazaar. On Saturday night, he didn’t return and his son Khaleel came to the shop today morning and found Hakeem lying dead in a pool of blood.
“Some persons had repeatedly hit the man on his head with a tool leading to his death. Efforts are on the identify and arrest the assailant,” said an official of Begum Bazaar police station.<
The police clues team visited the spot and collected some material. A tracker dog was also surmounted to assist the investigators.
A case is registered.