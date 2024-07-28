Hyderabad: Elderly man found murdered at Begum Bazaar shop

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 July 2024, 01:37 PM

Representational Photo

Hyderabad: An elderly man was found murdered at his shop at Begum Bazaar on Sunday morning.

The victim Hakeem (70), a resident of Moghalpura ran a battery repairs shop at Feelkhana Begum Bazaar. On Saturday night, he didn’t return and his son Khaleel came to the shop today morning and found Hakeem lying dead in a pool of blood.

“Some persons had repeatedly hit the man on his head with a tool leading to his death. Efforts are on the identify and arrest the assailant,” said an official of Begum Bazaar police station.

The police clues team visited the spot and collected some material. A tracker dog was also surmounted to assist the investigators.

A case is registered.