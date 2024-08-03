| Man Attacked With Liquor Man Attacked With Liquor Bottles In Bar In Jagtial In Bar In Jagtial

Man attacked with liquor bottles in bar in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 August 2024, 05:30 PM

representatinal image

Jagital: A victim sustained severe injuries after he was attacked by unidentified persons with liquor bottles in the Bhavani bar in Jagtial town on Saturday.

According to local people, the unidentified persons entered an argument with the victim Thirupathi.

As the argument flared up, in a fit of rage they attacked him with liquor bottles and fled the spot.

Thirupathi sustained serious injuries in the attack. Local people shifted him to Jagtial government hospital where he is undergoing treatment.