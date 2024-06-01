| Man Axes Wife To Death Over Food In Mancherial

Mandamarri Inspector K Shashidhar Reddy said that Maroni (58) died on the spot when her husband Delu attacked her with an axe on Friday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 June 2024, 07:47 PM

Mancherial: A woman was axed to death by her husband, following a quarrel over food at Mamidigudem village in Kasipet mandal on Friday night.

Delu then informed one of his sons about the murder and fled. He, however, was nabbed on Saturday.

Delu confessed to killing his wife after fighting with her over poor quality food.

He admitted to attacking her in a fit of rage when he was drunk.

Police said that he was picking up arguments with her at regular intervals for the past few weeks.

The couple lives in a hut separately, while their two sons reside away from their parents.