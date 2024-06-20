Man booked for growing cannabis at home in Mancherial

Mandamarri Sub-Inspector Rajashekhar said that Rajam was found to be growing 13 cannabis plants around his house.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 June 2024, 06:51 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: A man, who allegedly nurtured 13 cannabis plants on the premises of his house, was arrested in Mandamarri on Thursday.

Mandamarri Sub-Inspector Rajashekhar said Rajam, a 50-year-old daily wage earner from the KK5 filter bed area in the coal belt town, was apprehended for growing the cannabis plants around his house. He was found to be raising the plants on the premises of his home when the police conducted raids on it, following a tip-off.

A case was registered against Rajam. Investigations were taken up. Rajam did not disclose the source of the seeds and admitted to growing the plants for his personal consumption.