Man caught with weapons in Hyderabad

Acting on a tip off, the team caught Prajwal Hemraj Bante alias Prajwal, a photographer from Khairatabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (Central) team caught a photographer and seized a country made weapon, two empty magazines and a mobile phone from him.

Acting on a tip off, the team caught Prajwal Hemraj Bante alias Prajwal (24), a photographer from Khairatabad. The man had purchased the weapons from one Ganesh of Nagpur through parcel service and was moving around with it.

“He fired two rounds using the weapon in the forest area of Kompally to check if the weapon was working properly or not,” said the police. Efforts are on to nab Ganesh, who is absconding.