Two held for circulating fake currency notes in Hyderabad

Commissioner’s Task Force team caught two persons who were allegedly printing and circulating fake currency notes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:38 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team caught two persons who were allegedly printing and circulating fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 500. The police seized fake currency notes with a face value of Rs. 27 lakh, a laptop, two printers, a laminator and other equipment from him.

The arrested persons were identified as Hassan Bin Hamood (31) and Rameshwari (30) while another suspect Kasturi Ramesh Babu is absconding.

According to the police, Ramesh, a resident of Narayanpet, suffered losses during the lockdown and to earn out money he started printing fake currency notes using a laptop and printer.

“Ramesh had met Hassan while he was in jail in connection with a case and both of them planned to start the fake currency printing work after coming out of jail,” said DCP Crimes, Dr. Shabarish P.

Ramesh roped in his sister Rameshwari for the job and started printing fake currency in Gujarat and circulating there. However, he was arrested by the Gujarat police.

“After the arrest of Ramesh by Gujarat police, Rameshwari along with Hassan started printing fake currency notes at a house in Chandrayangutta. On information, a raid was conducted and both of them were caught,” the official said.

A case is registered at Chandrayangutta police station. Both of them are produced before the court.