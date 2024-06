| Man Dies After Attackers Slit His Throat In Jadcherla

Man dies after attackers slit his throat in Jadcherla

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 June 2024, 11:35 AM

Mahabubnagar: A man died after unidentified persons slit his throat in Rajeev Nagar colony at Jadcharla in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to reports, M Chinna Anjaneyulu died on the spot. Police have reached the spot and are investigating.

