Man dies after lorry hits bike in Medak

An operator working in an electricity substation died after a lorry hit his two-wheeler at T Lingampally village

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:40 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Medak: An operator working in an electricity substation died after a lorry hit his two-wheeler at T Lingampally village in Regode Mandal on Monday.

Boothkuru Nagaraju (37) of Malkapur village in Pedda Shankarampet Mandal was working as an operator at the Transco substation at Gajawada.

He was on his way back home on his two-wheeler when the accident occurred. Death was instant for him. A case was registered by Regode Police.