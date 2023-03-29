Two drown in agriculture well in Medak

The young farmers had got down into the agriculture well to install a single-phase motor in the well and then slipped into it.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:02 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Medak: Two young farmers drowned in an agriculture well at Ibrahimpur village in Chegunta Mandal on Wednesday morning.

Four youngsters from the village had got down into the well to install a single-phase motor in the well when two of them slipped and fell in the water. The victims were Maisammagari Swamy (26) and Baikadi Praveen (20). Both did not know swimming and drowned.

The villagers installed multiple motors to pump out the water and retrieved the bodies from the well after several hours of effort. The Chegunta Police has registered a case.