413 paddy procurement centres to be set up in Medak

Collector Rajarshi Shah said the State government would set up 413 paddy procurement centres across Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Medak Collector Rajarshi Shah is talking to officials in Medak on Friday.

Medak: Collector Rajarshi Shah said the State government would set up 413 paddy procurement centres across Medak district to purchase the Yasangi paddy harvest in the third week of April.

During a meeting with officials here on Friday, the Collector said they were expecting 5.24 lakh metric tonnes of paddy harvest as the farmers had cultivated paddy in 94,000 hectares.

While Primary Agriculture Societies would open 290 procurement centres, the IKP women would open another 110 Centres. The District Cooperative and Marketing Society and Farmers Producers Organisations would open 8 and 5 procurement centres respectively.

Meanwhile, Shah instructed officials to come up with village-wise statistics so that they could make proper arrangements according to the requirement at the procurement centres.

Stating that they would need 1.50 crore gunny bags for procuring paddy this Yasangi, he said that they had 75 lakh gunny bags as of now. The Collector also asked the rice millers to employ 40 to 50 ‘hamalis’ to unload the paddy bags without any interruption at rice mills.

DSO Srinivas, Agriculture Officer Asha Kumari, DCO Karuna and others were present.