Man dies in road accident few hours before daughter’s marriage in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:07 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Jagtial: In a tragic incident, a fifty-year-old person died in a road accident just a few hours before his daughter’s marriage. This bizarre incident took place near Jabithapur of Jagtial rural mandal on Wednesday. The person was identified as Baina Narsaiah from Thirumalapur of Gollapalli mandal.

Narsaiah, whose daughter’s marriage is scheduled on Thursday, met with an accident while moving to Jagtial town on a bike for marriage arrangements.

While Narsaiah was moving ahead by overtaking a harvester, a car coming from the opposite direction hit the victim’s bike after hitting another car. Narsaiah died on the spot. A pall of gloom descended at the residence of the victim, wherein marriage arrangements have been made, with the death of Narsaiah. Knowing about the incident, police rushed the spot and began investigation by registering the case.

