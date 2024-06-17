Man dies in road accident in Nalgonda

Representational Image

Nalgonda: A 32-year-old motorcycle rider was killed after being hit by a tractor coming from the opposite direction near Tummalapalli village of the Mothey mandal of the district on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Manda Upender.

According to reports, Upender was coming from Mamillagudem village when a sand laden tractor hit his bike killing him on the spot. The tractor driver escaped without stopping. The locals informed the police, who shifted the body to the Suryapet government hospital for postmortem. The police are examining the CCTV cameras to identify the tractor driver.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.