Man dies of cardiac arrest after death of daughter-in-law in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:58 AM, Wed - 16 November 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: An elderly man died of a cardiac arrest as he was unable to bear the untimely death of his daughter-in-law at Thalodi village in Koutala mandal on Tuesday night.

Jadi Julaji (75), a resident of Thalodi village collapsed and died on the spot after hearing about the death of his daughter-in-law Lalitha.

Lalitha (30), wife of Julaji’s eldest son Gopla, had a stillbirth and underwent an operation to prevent permanent birth control at a hospital in Kaghaznagar. She breathed her last while being shifted to a hospital when her medical condition deteriorated in Mancherial on Tuesday afternoon.