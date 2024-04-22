Spurious seeds seized in Hyderabad

The police seized property worth Rs. 30 lakhs from them. Acting on tip off, the police caught Gaddam Srikanth and Naveen Kumar, who are professional drivers and worked for two alleged smugglers Shivaiah and Pindi Suresh, who are absconding.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 April 2024, 07:33 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) busted a gang involved in smuggling and selling spurious seeds and caught two persons on Monday.

“Srikanth and Naveen on instructions of Shivaiah and Suresh went to Karnataka in trucks and brought two loads of consignment from one person who is suspected to be native of Karnataka.

For each trip they were paid Rs. 5,000 by Shivaiah and Suresh,” said DCP SOT, D Srinivas. The seeds were later sold to farmers in the Telangana.

The police are making efforts to nab Shivaiah, Suresh and the person who was supplying the seeds to them.