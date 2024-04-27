BRS party celebrates 23rd Foundation Day

BRS working president KT Rama Rao led the celebrations, hoisting the party flag at Telangana Bhavan, the State headquarters of the party.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 April 2024, 04:02 PM

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) celebrated its 23rd Foundation Day across the State on Saturday, with the occasion being celebrated by BRS cadre in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha as well.

The party, founded as Telangana Rashtra Samithi by K Chandrashekhar Rao in 2001, to fight for the cause of Telangana Statehood, was renamed as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) by transforming into a national party in 2022. The celebrations were organized in a big way amid the party campaign for the ensuing parliamentary polls, which entered into an intensive phase with the founder president embarking on a 17-day bus tour of the districts by road.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao led the celebrations, hoisting the party flag at Telangana Bhavan, the State headquarters of the party. BRS leader and MLA T Harish Rao, hoisted the party flag at the party office at Siddipet as part of the celebrations. He said the BRS, which came into existence on April 27, 2001, at Jala Drushyam in Hyderabad, had become a trendsetter and model for the country. Many of the development programmes, including the Rythu Bandhu, the crop investment support scheme introduced by the BRS government in the State, were replicated at the national level.

At Nalgonda, BRS district unit president Ravindra Naik hoisted the flag in the presence of the party leaders, former Minister G Jagadish Reddy, ZP chairman B Narender Reddy and others. The party formation day was celebrated at Khammam Telangana Bhavan with BRS district president and MLC Tata Madhu unfurling the flag. BRS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, former Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, former MLA Kondabala Koteshwar Rao and other functionaries of the party took part.

The Party formation day was celebrated on a grand scale in all the party offices in Maharashtra, said Sudheer Sudhakar Rao Bindu.