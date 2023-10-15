Man ends life after killing four-year-old son

Police also said the man's wife was working abroad and they were yet to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

By PTI Published Date - 08:27 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Representational Image

Alappuzha: A man allegedly strangled his four-year-old son to death at his house before ending his life at Mannar near here, police said.

Midhun Kumar allegedly killed his son before hanging himself, police said.

“Midhun’s father saw the incident this morning and informed us,” police added.

