| Man Finds Sbi Shut During Lunch Time In London Desi Twitter Cant Stop Joking About It

Man finds SBI shut during lunch time in London, Desi twitter can’t stop joking about it

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:17 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Hyderabad: It’s a running joke in India about how difficult it is to work at State Bank of India (SBI) branches during lunchtime. It turns out that the same phenomenon occurs abroad as well, as a man finds the bank closed during its lunch hour in London.

A twitter user Abhay who is studying at King’s College London was at a local SBI branch for some work and was surprised to see that the bank is closed in the afternoon there as well.

“Not the SBI in London shut at 12:30 in the afternoon (lunch hour),” he tweeted with a picture of the building. “Currently feeling very represented,” he added in a subsequent tweet.

not the SBI in london shut at 12:30 in the afternoon (lunch hour) pic.twitter.com/QgLPP8oC7E — abhay (@dammitabai) June 9, 2022

The tweet went viral on social media, attracting the attention of many desi people across the country.

Many users quoted Abitabh Bachchan’s iconic dialogue. “Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushaasan!” from the film Mohabbatein. “You can move out of India but India can never move out of you,” another user commented on the post.

Lovely. You can move out of India but India can never move out of you. 🤣 https://t.co/uDDXSZnpF4 — no. (@thisisajokeokay) June 10, 2022

Though the jokes continued, some opined that it is wrong to troll them for taking lunch breaks and asked everyone to stop glorifying ‘work without a break’ culture.

Well a employee merely getting 50k/month salary working 6 days a week, working hour starting at 10 am, don't know when will he leave for home. Atleast they deserve lunch break. https://t.co/tVcI96wLOB — RRR (@Chechor_a) June 12, 2022