Man, five kin detained on charge of torturing his wife to death

By PTI Published Date - 09:29 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Thane: Police detained a man and his five family members on Wednesday on the charge of torturing and beating his wife to death at Shahapur in Maharashtra‘s Thane district, an official said.

The six family members were detained after a case of cruelty and murder was registered against them based on a complaint lodged by the 27-year-old victim’s brother hours after her death on Tuesday night, he said.

“The man, his parents and other family members were detained and interrogation was underway following a complaint against them. So far, we have not placed them under arrest,” the official of Shahapur police station said.

The accused are residents of Borpada in Shahapur taluka, he said.

“In his complaint, victim Ranjana Shiva Bhavar’s brother said her husband and in-laws used to torture and harass her, due to which she had consumed poison in 2022. She had survived the suicide attempt at that time. The couple currently has two children – a daughter aged three-and-a-half years and a son below two years of age,” he added.

Even after the previous incident, the woman’s husband and in-laws continued to harass her. She used to regularly complain about it to the complainant and others, the police official said.

“Last night, the in-laws of the victim informed her brother that she died due to injuries after falling down.

The body was sent to a government hospital for autopsy. The complaint said that there were multiple injury marks on the victim, including her face, forehead and neck. There were injury marks on her minor son as well,” he said.

The accused, identified as Shiva Kalu Bhavar, Savitri Kalu Bhavar, Kalu Maidu Bhavar, Gajmal Kalu Bhavar, Bendu Kalu Bhavar and Atya Kalu Bhavar, were charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder), 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 34 (common intention), and later detained, the police said.