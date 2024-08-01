Man found murdered in Hyderabad, head smashed

Cops suspect that he was bludgeoned to death with stones

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 12:47 PM

Hyderabad: The body of an unidentified man was found in a secluded place at Kismatpur in Rajendranagar on Thursday.

It is suspected that the victim, in his mid-40s, was murdered by bludgeoning his head with stones.

The local residents, who spotted the body amidst trees at a real estate venture, alerted the police.

The police reached the spot and examined it. Clues were collected from the spot and surveillance camera footage was being examined.

Efforts are on to identify the victim and his killers. The police suspect that the man was killed elsewhere and his body disposed of at the location.

All surrounding police stations have been alerted.

The Rajendranagar police have booked a case and shifted the body to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.