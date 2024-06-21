Man gets 10-year jail, fine Rs 20,000 for attempting rape woman in Asifabad

Superintendent of Police DV Srinivas commended Inspector Sathish, SI Rajeshwar and court liaisoning officer Ram Singh for getting the case convicted.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 June 2024, 08:05 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A local court sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 in an attempt to rape case here on Friday. Asifabad Inspector G Sathish said that District Sessions Court principal judge convicted Chunarkar Mukund Rao of Babapur for attempting to rape a woman who was his relative on January 5, 2021. Superintendent of Police DV Srinivas commended Inspector Sathish, SI Rajeshwar and court liaisoning officer Ram Singh for getting the case convicted.

Maharashtra’s woman had a fatal fall in Adilabad

Adilabad: A woman from Maharashtra was killed on the spot when she sustained fatal head injuries after falling off a motorbike in which she along with another person were returning after visiting a Dargah at Shekuguda on Friday. Police said Dorkande Sunitha from Chandrapur district of Maharashtra was injured grievously when she fell down from the two-wheeler when one Ravi tried to avoid a pothole on the road, resulting in instantaneous death for her. The two were heading back to Chandrapur at the time of the mishap.