Man gets 10-year jail for raping girl in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 June 2024, 07:14 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A court in Asifabad on Tuesday sentenced a man to imprisonment for 10 years and imposed a fine of Rs 6,500 for raping a girl four years ago.

District Sessions Court principal judge MV Ramesh pronounced the verdict, awarding the term and fine against Rebbena Sudhakar from Rollapahad in Rebbena mandal after finding him guilty of raping a girl of Gopalnagar in Thandur mandal under the guise of marrying her in 2020.

Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar commended Asifabad DSP P Sadaiah, Rebbena Inspector Chittibabu, Rebbena Sub-Inspector D Chandrashekhar and court duty officer Ram Singh for securing the conviction.