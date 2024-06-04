Will accept people’s verdict: Venkatrami Reddy

Saying that victories and defeats are common in politics, the Retired IAS officer has said that he would always stay available to the public regardless of the election outcome.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 June 2024, 07:00 PM

Medak: BRS Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy has said he would accept and respect the people’s verdict. In a press statement after his loss in the elections on Tuesday, Venkatrami Reddy has congratulated BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao for winning the Medak Lok Sabha seat.

Thanking those who voted for him, Reddy has said that a huge number of people had voted for him though he was relatively very new to politics and elections. He has further thanked Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for giving him an opportunity to contest in the election.

The BRS candidate also thanked Former Minister T Harish Rao, BRS MLAs, other leaders and Party cadre for their committed work backing him through out the election campaign.

He has said that they have got an unexpected result because the people preferred to vote for national parties since it was a Lok Sabha election. The Retired IAS officer has said that victories and losses were not new for the BRS during the 23 years of Party history.

Reddy has observed that Chandrashekhar Rao had put the state at the forefront of welfare and development in just 10 years after Telangana was created. He said the BRS will rise from the ashes and find a winning path soon.