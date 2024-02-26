| Man Gets Lifer For Murdering Relative Over Renting Land In Adilabad

26 February 2024

Adilabad: A court in Adilabad on Monday sentenced a man to a life time imprisonment after convicting him of murdering his relative for denying land on rent, in july of 2023.

District principal judge CHVRR varaprasad pronounced the verdict, awarding the term against Kumram Bhav Rao from Shantinagar of Arli (T) village in Bheempur mandal by finding him guilty of murdering his neighbor Anthram Ankush.

The court examined pieces of evidence and cross-questioned 26 eye witnesses produced before it by public prosecutor Sanjay Kumar V.

Rao was booked for allegedly stabbing Ankush to death when he turned down his wish to lease his land.

The then Jainath Inspector Naresh Kumar and Bheempur sub-inspector Radhika took up investigations and filed a charge-sheet before the court, establishing involvement of Bhav Rao.