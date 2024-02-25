Muslims around Hyderabad observe Shab-e-barat

Shab-e-barat, also indicates the arrival of the holy month of Ramzan that is likely to being from a fortnight from Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 February 2024, 10:15 PM

Mecca masjid illuminated for Shab-e- barat.

Hyderabad: Muslims around the city are observing Shab-e-barat or the ‘night of deliverance’ on Sunday night, the 15th day of the Islamic month of Shabaan.

To mark the occasion, special prayers and sermons are being held at mosques in the city. The mosques were illuminated on the occasion across the city. Various mosques including the Mecca Masjid witnessed huge gatherings on the occasion.

People visited the graveyards and offered flowers at the graves. The GHMC had taken up the cleaning of the graveyards in view of the Shab-e-barat. Lighting arrangements were also made as people visit the graveyard at any point of the night.

