Man, grandson struck dead by lightning in Medak

The incident left the entire village in shock. Meanwhile, several parts of Sangareddy and Medak districts received heavy rains on Sunday afternoon.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 May 2024, 07:10 PM

Medak: In a tragic incident, a man and his grandson were killed as lightning struck them at Ramojipally village in Pedda Shankarampet mandal on Sunday.

As the village witnessed heavy rains and thunderstorms, Palvancha Sriramulu (52) and his grandson Vishal had rushed to their field to cover the harvested paddy with tarpaulins. While they were on the job, the area witnessed heavy rain and lightning struck them.

The duo died on the spot. The incident left the entire village in shock. Meanwhile, several parts of Sangareddy and Medak districts received heavy rains on Sunday afternoon.

Trees and electric poles were uprooted at several places due to strong winds which led to disruption of power supply as well.