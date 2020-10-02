Man held for kidnapping one-year-old girl in Hyderabad

According to the police, the man D. Shankar (26), had allegedly kidnapped Sahithi, the infant from her mother K. Deena, a beggar from near the Secunderabad Railway Station.

Hyderabad: The Gopalapuram police arrested a man on charges of kidnapping a one-year-old girl here on Thursday late night. The police also rescued the infant safely from the suspect.

According to the police, the man D. Shankar (26), a plumber from Ambedkar Nagar in Boduppal had allegedly kidnapped Sahithi, the infant from her mother K. Deena, a beggar from near the Secunderabad Railway Station.

On Thursday afternoon, she was planning to go to her husband Raju, who stays in Punjab along with her two children, her son Babu (6) and Sahithi.

She came near the railway station where she met Ajay and his friend Shankar. As they were known to her, she left her children with them and went to change her clothes.

Sources said Shankar diverted the attention of his friend Ajay and fled with Sahithi. Ajay informed Deena, who approached the Gopalapuram police, who in turn booked a kidnap case and started searching for the infant. All the police stations were alerted.

While police teams were searching, the Medipally police caught Shankar moving suspiciously with the girl at Boduppal in the night.

On being questioned, he tried to escape from the spot. He was taken into custody and shifted to the Medipally police station, where he confessed to kidnapping the child.

The Medipally police immediately informed the Gopalapuram police, who took Shankar into custody and safely handed over the baby to her mother. Officials said they are investigating the reason for the kidnap.

